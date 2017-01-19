Flash flood watch issued for South Mississippi

Severe storms moving toward South Mississippi are bringing such heavy rainfall that the National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for the area.
The watch is in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday, with the threat of severe thunderstorms continuing overnight.
The affected areas include Hancock, Harrison, Jackson and Pearl River counties.
The storms could bring damaging winds of 20 to 30 mph, hail and possibly isolated tornadoes, according to the NWS.
Thunderstorms moving across south Louisiana on Thursday and into South Mississippi are expected to produce 2 inches to 5 inches of rain.
The rain, falling at 1 1/2 inches to 2 inches an hour, are expected to cause ponding and flooding in low-lying areas as well as those prone to flooding or that drain poorly.
