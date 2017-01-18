Dense fog descending on the Coast overnight, bringing storms Thursday

Dense fog is expected to move from the coastline inland overnight and into the early morning hours, according to the National Weather Service.
The fog advisory is in effect from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday. The overnight low is expected to be about 64 degrees with a 20 percent chance of rain.
The fog is expected to develop across the coastal counties and may become more widespread inland overnight.
The NWS expects visibility to be reduced to a quarter mile or less and down to a tenth of a mile near water.
Motorists are advised to drive with caution, allowing for additional travel time. Please don’t forget to use low beams and keep plenty of space between your vehicle and the one ahead of you.
Thursday brings the threat of rain and some severe storms, with a high near 72 and an overnight low of 60.
Kate Magandy: 228-896-2344, @kmagandy
Comments