It’s going to be a sunny, frigid weekend in South Mississippi

South Mississippians are breathing a cold sigh of relief Saturday morning after being spared from severe wintery conditions.
As rain fell and temperatures dropped on Friday, warnings and advisories were regularly updated by weather and emergency preparedness personnel.
Harrison County Emergency Management Director Rupert Lacy said in weather briefing at 10 p.m. Friday that the precipitation had moved east of South Mississippi.
“One of the good things about the wind advisory is that it evaporated a lot of the water,” Lacy said. “But we did have some ice accumulate, even on Highway 90.”
Lacy said power was out in some areas of D’Iberville for about four hours. He also said to use caution when driving Saturday night.
“We are going to have another hard freeze Saturday night and that could definitely cause some of the standing water to freeze, so please be careful if you have to get out and drive after sunset,” Lacy said.
What’s next?
The National Weather Service in New Orleans on Saturday said Coast residents can expect a sunny but chilly day.
“There is no precipitation in the area,” meteorologist Gavin Phillips said. “The highs will be in the upper 30s on Saturday, but the lows will drop back into the 20s and could even hit the upper teens for the areas north of Interstate 10.”
Highs will move back into the upper 40s by Sunday, Phillips said.
Other areas hit hard with ice and snow
While there was no major ice or snow accumulations along the Coast, the rest of the state did not fare as well.
The Mississippi Department of Transportation on Saturday said many roads in Central Mississippi were still unsafe for driving.
In addition to unsafe roadways in Jackson, closures remain on the SR 44 bridge over the Pearl River in Marion County and on U.S. 61 from Vicksburg Airport Road to the Warren County and Claiborne County lines.
Ice has been reported on roadways and bridges in 47 counties in Mississippi, MDOT said.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to 134 crashes and almost 300 calls for assistance due to the hazardous weather conditions Friday and Saturday.
