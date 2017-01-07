Your Saturday newspaper may be late, but you have options

It’s going to be rainy and probably icy along the Coast on Friday night and into Saturday morning, and the severe weather could lead to delays in the delivery of newspapers on some routes.
If your Sun Herald newspaper isn’t on your doorstep at its usual time, it will be there eventually, so please be patient with us.
You can also stay informed during the winter storm with digital access on your tablet, smartphone or computer.
The Sun Herald website has up-to-date traffic and weather alerts as they happen.
You can get text alerts and email updates, and if you’re a print subscriber, you’ll have unlimited access to our website, mobile apps and the e-edition, an electronic duplicate of the newspaper.
Justin Mitchell: 228-604-0705, @Journalism_J
