Traffic, weather and closings: What you need to know about the storm

This weekend could bring a perfect storm of dangerous weather, making icy conditions likely and driving hazardous.
Officials across the Coast are encouraging motorists to use caution and residents to stay home if at all possible.
Here’s everything you need to know about this weekend’s storm:
Traffic
If the forecast holds, roads across South Mississippi will be icy. The Mississippi Department of Transportation is prepared to salt iced roads and bridges but will have to wait until the rain lessens. Roads will likely be slick with patches of ice. Officials are recommending people stay off the roads.
More information from the Mississippi Department of Transportation can be found here.
Closings and cancellations
The following has been canceled:
▪ Blast soccer tournament (Friday-Saturday; at West Harrison, St. Patrick, Gulfport Sportsplex, Gulfport High)
▪ Long Beach basketball
▪ Piney Woods basketball at Resurrection
▪ Ocean Springs basketball at George County
▪ Picayune girls basketball at Our Lady Academy
▪ Pass Christian basketball at Vancleave
▪ Picayune basketball at St. Stanislaus
▪ St. Patrick basketball vs. Tylertown
Several flights in and out of the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport have also been canceled. Get the latest flight information here.
GPT cancelled flights 1/7/17: @AmericanAir 6am flight to @CLTAirport @Delta 6:14am flight to @ATLairport— Gulfport Airport (@FlyGPT) January 6, 2017
Delta 9:42am arrival from ATL
Power outages
No outages have been reported. Customers can monitor and report outages on the Mississippi Power website or app or Singing River Electric’s website or app.
Weather forecast
It will be unusually cold. The National Weather Service in New Orleans issued a hard-freeze warning for all six South Mississippi counties from midnight Friday to 11 a.m. Saturday. Temperatures in the mid- to low-20s are likely. A wind chill advisory starts at 9 p.m. Friday and goes through Saturday morning, which means temperatures will feel like they’re in the teens and single digits. There also is a wind advisory in effect from 6 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday, which will further affect drivers on slippery roads.
Cold weather shelters
The Salvation Army cold-weather shelter in Gulfport will be open Friday through Sunday nights at 2019 22nd Street. In Ocean Springs, St. Paul Methodist Church’s Living Well Ministry will open a cold weather shelter Friday night through Monday morning at 2820 Government Street.
