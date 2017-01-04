Let it go: South Mississippi can expect a frozen weekend

That lazy ol’ Jack Frost has apparently ended his Christmas vacation.
He’s bringing an Arctic blast from the north down to the Gulf Coast, and possibly some snow and sleet along with it.
Most of the Coast began to feel a cooldown Wednesday afternoon, as temperatures dropped 10 to 15 degrees from Tuesday. And another cold front Friday will bring January-like weather this weekend.
It should reach South Mississippi early Friday, said meteorologist Freddie Zeigler with the National Weather Service in New Orleans. And it could keep temperatures from rising at all during the day, staying in the 40s and possibly dropping into the 30s during the day for northern parts of the area.
Late Friday night and Saturday morning is when there’s a “small window” for some frozen precipitation.
The cold front will meet a low-pressure area pulling rain and moisture up from the Gulf of Mexico. Where and when the two fronts meet will determine who sees fluffy white stuff fall from the sky.
Jackson and even Hattiesburg have a decent chance of snow flurries, but Zeigler said South Mississippi will likely see some combination of rain and sleet or snow, especially in the northern counties.
“That may even affect the extreme northern portions of Jackson, Harrison and Hancock counties where we have rain and possibly freezing rain or sleet in that general area,” Zeigler said.
The Harrison County Emergency Management Agency advises there’s a threat of light sleet or freezing rain between 9 p.m. Friday and sunrise Saturday, mainly for areas north of Interstate 10. The freezing temperatures could create driving hazards, including ice patches on the bridges and roads.
There is a 50 to 60 percent chance of some kind of precipitation during that time. But as the cold front moves through and pushes the moisture out, those chances and temperatures will drop. Saturday through the rest of the weekend is forecast to be dry and cold.
Those who have been enjoying the warm weather will be glad to hear temperatures should again reach 70 by Wednesday, Zeigler said.
