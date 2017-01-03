Flood warning extended as rivers rise

Residents who live along South Mississippi rivers are watching the flood stages as the river continue to rise past early forecasts in the wake of storms that swept through the area over the New Years holiday weekend.
The Jackson County community of Helena was hit by flash flooding Tuesday morning from 9.5 inches of rain that fell in the area over the weekend. Residents along the Pascagoula and Escatawpa rivers also are keeping close watch on the rivers.
The National Weather Service extended its flood warning through Thursday morning.
The Biloxi River near Lyman was at 15.5 feet at 8:45 a.m., 3.5 feet over the 12-foot flood stage. The forecast calls for the river to crest to 15.6 feet by Tuesday afternoon and it is not expected to fall below flood stage until Thursday.
Flooding is occurring on River Road, Lorraine Road and near Three Rivers Road bridge.
The Tchoutacabouffa River above D’Iberville was measured at 8:30 a.m. and was at 11.6 feet, with flood stage at 8 feet. The river is expected to rise to 13 feet by Tuesday evening and fall below flood stage by Wednesday afternoon.
The Wolf River had its flood warning extended until Thursday as the river was measured at 9.3 feet at 8:45 a.m. with a flood stage of 8 feet.
The Wolf is expected to rise to near 10 feet by midnight Wednesday and not fall below flood stage until Thursday afternoon. Bell’s Ferry Road will be closed within a mile of the bridge as the road will be covered by a swift-moving current, according to NWS.
