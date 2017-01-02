Rainy day shoppers

Kacey Peterson of Dolly's Quick Stop shares an emotional story of a man with only $50 to spend after Hurricane Katrina. Dolly's opened two days after Katrina made landfall in South Mississippi, becoming a safe haven for Hancock Countians.
With the water still rising, Escatawpa residents along the Pascagoula River play a waiting game to see how bad the flooding will be. The river is not expected to crest in the Escatawpa until after noon on Thursday, with waters ebbing back into the banks very slowly.