Soggy South Mississippi bracing for more rain, flooding

Residents are waking up to a soggy South Mississippi on Monday morning, with several rivers under flood warning and rising as rain continues to fall.
The forecast calls for more showers and thunderstorms Monday, mainly in the afternoon, with some of them severe and bringing as much as two more inches of rain on top of the more than 5 inches that already has fallen in the area.
When the rain moves in Monday afternoon, it could bring with it damaging winds, hail and flash flooding. The NWS also forecast a possibility that tornadoes could be spawned from the storm.
Harrison County Emergency Management Director Rupert Lacy issued an advisory overnight showing the Biloxi River at Lyman was over its banks and was not expected to crest until Monday morning.
Biloxi River
At 9:45 p.m., the Biloxi was at 14.4 feet with flood stage at 12 feet. The crest was expected to reach 15 feet Monday and not expected to fall to below flood stage until Thursday.
Lacy said homes on lower Fisherman Trail will be flooded and the lower River Road impassable at 14 feet. Driving on Lorraine Road also will be hazardous because of high water near Three Rivers Road bridge.
Wolf River
The Wolf River above Gulfport has a flood stage of 8 feet and Sunday night was at 7.3 feet. The forecast called for the Wolf to rise to 9 feet by Tuesday morning before falling Wednesday afternoon.
Residents can expect Bells Ferry Road to be impassable with deep water on the east bridge approach in that area.
Tchoutacabouffa River
The Tchoutcbouffa River above D’Iberville has a flood stage of 8 feet and was at 8.9 feet Sunday afternoon with waters continuing to rise.
The forecast calls for the river to crest at 13.5 feet by Monday morning, with the river expected to fall below flood stage by Tuesday morning.
Property along Lamey Bridge Road will be flooded and water is expected to be at the under carriage of the bridge with strong currents flowing.
Comments