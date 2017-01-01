More rain, thunderstorms ahead on the first day of 2017

2017 is off to a wet start in South Mississippi — and it may get worse before it gets better. Heavy rainfall Saturday night and early Sunday morning dumped 2 to 3 inches of rain in some spots along the Coast. And another 1 to 5 inches of rain is expected Sunday.
What’s next?
According to the National Weather Service in New Orleans, the next wave of rain should be moving in during the evening hours, beginning with a chance for some severe thunderstorms.
“We’ve had several disturbances the past couple of days and the last one has pretty much passed through,” meteorologist Robert Ricks said. “But with the air warmer today, there’s a better chance that the next system could produce some sever weather, especially Monday morning.”
Ricks said there’s some good news for those wishing for cooler temperatures.
“The rain should be completely out by Tuesday, and we have some much cooler air moving in on Wednesday,” he said.
Harrison County
Harrison County Emergency Management Director Rupert Lacy said there are few flooded streets at the moment in Harrison County. But he said a flood warning is in effect until Monday.
“We are monitoring the Tchoutacabouffa and Biloxi rivers,” Lacy said. “We’re also paying attention to the Wolf River as we are getting some reports of high water on parts of the river.”
Hancock County
Hancock County Emergency Management Director Brian Adam said several streets in Hancock County have had some flooding, mostly near Central Avenue.
“We’ve had some flooding on 10th and 11th streets off of Central Avenue, but the good thing is that the flooded streets are side streets and drivers can go around them,” Adam said.
Jackson County
Jackson County Emergency Management Director Earl Etheridge said most streets in Jackson County are passable.
“We have had some reports of flooding but nothing significant,” Etheridge said.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
Comments