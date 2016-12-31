‘A lot of rain’ moving into the area for New Year’s Eve

If you have outdoor plans for New Year’s Eve, you may want to grab a raincoat or even postpone them as rain is moving into South Mississippi and, according to the National Weather Service in New Orleans, the rainfall is going to be abundant.
“There’s a lot of rain moving into the Mississippi Gulf Coast — that’s the gist of the situation,” said meteorologist Alek Krautmann. “Light rain is already moving in from the west and the heavier stuff should be there around 3 p.m.”
Krautmann said the rain is going to be heavy at times and accumulations could reach between 4 to 6 inches.
“There’s not a significant chance for severe weather, but there is a chance for isolated thunderstorms,” he said.
The rain is expected to move out of the area Tuesday.. A flood watch is in effect until Monday morning.
The chance of rain for New Year’s Eve is 100 percent.
