December 31, 2016 9:41 AM

‘A lot of rain’ moving into the area for New Year’s Eve

By Jeff Clark

If you have outdoor plans for New Year’s Eve, you may want to grab a raincoat or even postpone them as rain is moving into South Mississippi and, according to the National Weather Service in New Orleans, the rainfall is going to be abundant.

“There’s a lot of rain moving into the Mississippi Gulf Coast — that’s the gist of the situation,” said meteorologist Alek Krautmann. “Light rain is already moving in from the west and the heavier stuff should be there around 3 p.m.”

Krautmann said the rain is going to be heavy at times and accumulations could reach between 4 to 6 inches.

“There’s not a significant chance for severe weather, but there is a chance for isolated thunderstorms,” he said.

The rain is expected to move out of the area Tuesday.. A flood watch is in effect until Monday morning.

The chance of rain for New Year’s Eve is 100 percent.

