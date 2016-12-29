You wanted colder weather? It’s coming.

If you’re tired of warm weather for the holidays, no worries, temperatures will plunge Thursday night, with a cold front ushering in an expected low of 38 degrees Friday morning.
But the cold air won’t last. The high temperature New Year’s Day should be near 67, the National Weather Service says. The bad news is the chance of rain for New Year’s is 90 percent.
The sun should reappear Thursday afternoon, but winds should pick up as the weather begins to cool.
Rain becomes more likely by Saturday, with a 60 chance predicted.
Meteorologist Rocco Calaci, who produces a daily weather report, says we’ll have a wet start to 2017. Calaci said a frontal system stretching from the Carolinas to Arizona, accompanied by several low-pressure centers, will produce rain with a mix of snow and ice for areas of the north from a separate frontal system.
Calaci said Sunday and Monday will bring the most rainfall for the Southeast.
The National Weather Service forecasts cloudy skies through Wednesday, when the high should be near 65 degrees.
Anita Lee: 228-896-2331, @calee99
