South Mississippi under dense fog advisory

A dense fog advisory has been issued for South Mississippi until 9 a.m. by the National Weather Service in New Orleans.
The combination of high dewpoints and cooler waters has created fog in the coastal counties, reducing visibility to one quarter of a mile.
Motorists are advised to keep plenty of distance between their vehicle and those in front of them, reduce speed, drive with low beam headlights on and give themselves extra time to reach their destination safely.
Kate Magandy: 228-896-2344, @kmagandy
