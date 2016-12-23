You won’t see snow on Christmas Eve, but you will see fog

It was the day before Christmas, and rain may not be pouring.
But there’s a strong chance of dense fog all through the morning.
The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a dense fog advisory for the Gulf Coast region from 10 p.m. Friday until 10 a.m. Saturday. This includes Harrison, Hancock and Jackson counties.
Moist winds flowing east to southeast from the Gulf of Mexico will bring potential for dense fog during that time, according to the weather service.
Some areas will have visibility of less than a quarter of a mile, the advisory said, so drivers should use caution and headlights while traveling. Drivers also should expect sudden dense fog on roadways, which will lower visibility.
Justin Mitchell: 228-604-0705, @Journalism_J
Comments