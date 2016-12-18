Going to a tacky Christmas sweater party Sunday night? Bring a warm coat

People attending Christmas parties may need to bring a winter coat to wear along with their tacky sweaters, as cold temperatures and brisk winds are coming for South Mississippi.
Harrison County Emergency Management Director Rupert Lacy said Sunday a strong cold snap is moving toward the Coast, and it will bring with it a harsh wind chill and a slight probability for icy precipitation.
“There is a small chance areas that experience low temperatures below freezing late tonight and early Monday morning could intersect the northernmost portion of lingering light rain, which would bring a slight chance for freezing rain,” Lacy said.
Lacy said the chance for freezing rain is low and would likely occur in areas near Poplarville and Bogalusa.
The National Weather Service in New Orleans said residents below Interstate 10 should expect lows in the mid-30s Sunday night with wind gusts as high as 35 miles per hour.
There’s a 60 percent chance of rain, NWS said.
Lacy said brisk north winds will lead to a chill across the Coast and above Interstate 10, Lacy said. Residents who live north of I-10 could feel temperatures in the high teens or low-20s, while people who live south of I-10 will feel temperatures in the mid-20s to 30 degrees from Sunday night to Monday morning.
By Monday, Harrison and Jackson counties could feel a wind chill of about 28 degrees. It’ll be a few degrees colder in Hancock County.
Lacy said that South Mississippians should protect their plants and pipes. People who spend time outdoors should stay warm and bundle up.
Justin Mitchell
