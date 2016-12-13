More rain, chilly weather on the way

Showers and thunderstorms and a bit of fog are expected Tuesday before another blast of Canadian air drops temperatures later in the week.
Tuesday morning begins with a dense fog advisory through the morning hours. As the warm, moist air moves over the nearshore waters, dense fog will reduce visibility to a quarter mile or less. The fog should lift by 9 a.m.
The National Weather Service in Slidell forecasts a low-pressure area to bring wet weather to most of the Gulf Coast on Tuesday. South Mississippi has a 70 percent chance of rain all day, with some showers possibly lingering into Wednesday morning.
Cold, dry air from Canada should reach the Coast sometime Wednesday, dropping overnight lows just into the 40s that night.
Thursday night should be the coldest, with most of the area seeing overnight lows dip into the 30s.
But luckily, it won't get quite as cold as last week, and it won't last long.
Friday temperatures should start to rebound, and the weekend is forecast to be cool and partly cloudy with highs in the 60s and low 70s, but lows only in the low 60s.
Lauren Walck: 228-896-2393, @laurenwalck
