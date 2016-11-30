Cold front moves into the Coast, bringing rain, cooler temperatures

Rain is moving into South Mississippi, but it’s not in any hurry to get here.
Tim Erickson, meteorologist withe the National Weather Service in Slidell said a cold front should be moving into Hancock County around 8 a.m. Wednesday. And it could bring up to two inches of rain with it before it moves out of Jackson County around 2 p.m.
“This is a slow-moving cold front, but it is an abrupt cold front,” Erickson said. “It’s will lower the temperatures quickly once it moves through — temperatures will drop from the 70s into the 60s and you can expect temperatures to be in the 40s when you wake up Thursday.”
Although a tornado watch has been issued for the area until noon, Erickson said the probability for a tornado is very low.
“Any chance for a tornado is very low and the chance for the tornado exits ahead of the storm because once it moves in, the chances for a tornado decrease greatly,” he said.
Tim Erickson, National Weather Service
The AP reports that several areas of the state had some damage from Tuesday night storms. The storms produced large hail and tornadoes across parts of Mississippi on Tuesday.
The National Weather Service in Jackson said late Tuesday that it had counted six confirmed tornadoes so far in the areas of the state it monitors.
Eric Carpenter, a meteorologist with the weather service's Jackson office responsible for central Mississippi, said the office would send out teams Wednesday to survey the damage.
He said one tornado extended from eastern Rankin to Scott County. One stretched from Winston to Noxubee County. Others touched down in Noxubee, Oktibbeha, Lowndes and Clay counties.
Memphis, Tennessee-based National Weather Service meteorologist Mike Johnson said authorities reported minor damage and trees down near Aberdeen, where a UPS truck and a FedEx semitractor-trailer jack-knifed in separate incidents. He said all of the damage is being attributed to straight-line winds.
State officials said Tuesday that homes were damaged in Grenada, Scott and Winston counties and there were reports of widespread power outages in Calhoun County.
The AP contributed to this report.
