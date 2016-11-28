Severe weather moving into South Mississippi

South Mississippi could see some thunderstorms and, more importantly, rain, over the next few days as a storm system moves into the area.
The National Weather Service in Slidell is forecasting thunderstorms moving in by this afternoon and hanging around through Wednesday.
After a sunny Thursday and Friday, the rain is expected to move back in on Saturday and Sunday.
Thunderstorms that are moving into South Mississippi bring the highest chance of rain on Wednesday. The temperatures will run into the 60s during the day, the 40s at night for a chilly, soggy midweek.
Once the rain moves out, expect the weather to stay cold and clear with highs in the low 60s and the lows in the high 40s, low 50s at night.
In addition, the National Weather Service issued a severe weather alert because the storms could bring damaging wind gusts and possibly hail with it, along with isolated tornadoes. Wind gusts could be 25 to 30 mph with frequent, higher winds.
A small craft advisory also is in effect across coastal waters Tuesday through Sunday.
Kate Magandy: 228-896-2344, @kmagandy
Comments