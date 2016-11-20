Weather

November 20, 2016 6:18 PM

Cold weather shelters open in advance of freeze warning

By Robin Fitzgerald

Cold weather shelters opened Sunday night on the Mississippi Coast in advance of a freeze warning issued by the National Weather Service.

Doors opened in Pascagoula at The Salvation Army, 3217 Nathan Hale Avenue; in Gulfport at The Salvation Army, 2019 22nd Street; and in D’Iberville at the Multipurpose Center, 10395 Automall Parkway.

The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning, with lows dipping toward 36 degrees overnight Sunday.

Monday’s high was forecast at 66 degrees, with an overnight low of 42 degrees.

