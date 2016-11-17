Cooler by Thanksgiving? Well, maybe a hint this weekend

That colder weather that usually comes in November apparently will be here by the weekend.
Meteorologist Rocco Calaci is calling for temperatures about 20 degrees colder that what we've been seeing this week, sweeping in after a front that will bring rain with it.
The rain is expected to move in Friday night, which could make for some soggy football playoff games with temperatures in the low 60s, possibly dipping into the high 50s overnight.
But by Saturday the rain will have moved out and cooler temperatures will blow in with highs in the mid-60s and lows in the 40s through Monday.
Sunday should be clear and cold.
The extended forecast shows a gradual warming midweek with highs in the 70s for Thanksgiving.
Kate Magandy: 228-896-2344, @kmagandy
