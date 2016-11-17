Cooler by Thanksgiving? Well, maybe a hint this weekend

2:00 He only had $50 after Katrina -- here's why he spent it at Dolly's Pause

0:31 Coast under flash flood warning

0:33 Lightning dances across the sky during Gulfport storm

1:10 Severe weather slams Mississippi Gulf Coast

0:39 Bakery manager: 'We're still open'

1:45 Stormy weather rolls across South Mississippi

1:13 Escatawpa residents brace for even more flooding

0:37 Pascagoula River floods Escatawpa

0:43 Will Interstate 10 close in Hancock County?

1:42 What to do during a tornado