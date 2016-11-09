Good news: Cool temps coming after heated election

Change is not the only thing in the air the day after Election Day.
A cold front is swooping down to South Mississippi to cool down a hotter-than-average November, the National Weather Service predicts.
Temperatures could dip into the 40s in northern parts of the coastal counties by Thursday night, but the entire Coast will see nightly lows in the low 50s through the weekend.
And daily highs are expected to stay in the low to mid 70s.
More good news — it looks like we’re done with rain for the week. A high pressure area over the Gulf Coast means drier air and partly cloudy skies through the weekend.
The cool air comes just in time for holiday shopping. Get excited for Christmas City this weekend with an interview with Mr. Christmas himself, Ron Myers.
Lauren Walck: 228-896-2393, @laurenwalck
