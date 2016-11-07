Will it rain on the election?

The Coast could see rain for election day Tuesday.
A 50 percent chance of showers today increases to 70 percent Tuesday, the National Weather Service says.
Meteorologist Rocco Calaci says in his daily weather report that the heaviest the rain will skirt the Gulf Coast, spreading northward and eastward from the Lousiana-Texas border. Another cold front from Canada will move in by late Tuesday, he says, but don’t expect frigid weather.
According to the NWS, temperatures this week will dip into the mid-50s by Wednesday night, with daytime highs in the low to mid 70s.
Calaci said the frontal boundary will bring increasing chances of rain Wednesday and Thursday. “The heaviest rains will skirt along the northern Gulf Coast,” his weather report says, “with very small amounts of precipitation affecting the interior portion of the Southeast.
The weekend is expected to bring a mix of sun and clouds, the NWS says.
The lack of rain in the state has prompted the Mississippi Forestry Commission to declare burn bans in all but six of the state’s 82 counties. The three coastal counties are not yet part of the ban.
Anita Lee: 228-896-2331, @calee99
Comments