Relief from the heat coming this weekend

It sure doesn’t feel like November.
But after an overheated Halloween, fall-like weather is on its way again.
A quick blast of cool air from the north is predicted for the Gulf Coast this weekend — before it warms back up again. But it may stay slightly cooler this time.
“It doesn’t look like it’ll get quite as warm as it has been after this cold front, at least before the next one comes through,” said Danielle Manning, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in New Orleans.
“Hopefully we’ve seen the end of mid- to upper 80s for a while.”
A cold front barreling across the country should reach the Gulf Coast by Friday afternoon, the weather service predicts.
By Friday night, temperatures should drop by at least 10 degrees to just above 50 overnight. Daily highs are expected to stay in the upper 70s throughout the weekend and next week, with lows rising to near 60.
And another front is expected to cool things down again at the end of next week.
Unfortunately, it’s not quite time to bundle up for the season.
“Climatologically, it should have already started cooling off, but we are looking at a warmer than normal, probably, fall and winter,” Manning said. “That doesn’t mean that we won’t have cold spells.”
It’s been a hotter and drier fall for most of the country, and the Climate Prediction Center expects that trend to continue through the winter.
That’s thanks to La Nina, which essentially means colder-than-average waters in the Pacific Ocean will affect weather patterns over North America.
“La Nina favors drier, warmer winters in the southern U.S and wetter, cooler conditions in the northern U.S.,” the center’s winter outlook says.
October was the second-hottest ever recorded at the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport. And less than a half-inch of rain fell in October, compared to a 3- to 3.5 -inch average.
Severe drought conditions haven’t quite reached the coast like they have the rest of the Southeast. But there isn’t much rain forecast, Manning said, with the best chance coming next week with a 30 percent chance ahead of that cold front.
