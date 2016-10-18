Break out your cardigans, UGG boots and pumpkin lattes this weekend

Good news for those tired of sweating while watching pumpkin-spiced promotions with scarf-bound couples running through flurries of fall leaves.
A cold front is expected to bring chilly weather to the Gulf Coast this weekend, the National Weather Service predicts.
The cool air will bring relief from a hot October. Tuesday and Wednesday were predicted to be 10 to 20 degrees above average for much of the country, which has been the trend this month, and this year. September was the first in 16 months that didn’t set a global heat record, and only by a few hundredths of a degree.
A series of cold fronts are expected to sweep across the central and eastern part of the country this week. The “autumn air mass” should reach the Gulf Coast by Thursday afternoon, bringing a slight chance of rain.
Temperatures should start dropping closer to 60 that night and down to the low 50s Friday and Saturday nights. So be prepared to dress a little warmer for football games.
The weekend is expected to stay sunny and clear, with daytime highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Temperatures are forecast to start rising again early next week ahead of Halloween, but it’s too early to tell if another cool front will make its way toward the Coast for the fall holiday.
Lauren Walck: 228-896-2393, @laurenwalck
