It’s now Tropical Storm Matthew

Tropical Storm Matthew has formed in the Windward Islands, the National Hurricane Center reported Wednesday morning, and is expected to strengthen and turn north.
“How far west Matthew makes the turn will determine whether or not the U.S. Gulf Coast or the Atlantic Seaboard will be threatened later next week,” Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather.com senior meteorologist said Wednesday.
The storm has maximum sustained winds of 60 mph, according to the tropical storm advisory. Tropical Storm Warnings were issued for Barbados, Dominica and St. Vincent and the Grenadine Islands and St. Lucia is under a Tropical Storm Warning.
The Hurricane Hunters, based at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, are flying into the storm to get more precise information on the intensity of the tropical storm.
“Reports from an Air Force hurricane hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph, according to the latest advisory, with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and Matthew could become a hurricane by Friday,” according to the National Hurricane Center advisory.
Tropical storm force winds extend up to 205 miles.
The Hurricane Center said Matthew is moving toward the west at about 21 mph, and its forward speed is expected to decrease in the next couple of days.
The only other disturbance on the tropical map is a weak low pressure that is expected to move inland over Tampico, Mexico, late Wednesday or on Thursday.
