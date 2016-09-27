Fall weather on the way, but tropics are brewing

Good news for those tired of sweltering summer heat, cool air is on the way.
A low-pressure front is moving across the Southeast, the National Weather Service reports, bringing rain ahead of a mass of cold air.
Scattered storms should hit the Mississippi Coast sometimes Tuesday, but they will be quickly followed by cooler, drier air and clear skies.
Temperatures should start to fall Tuesday night, dropping all the way into the 50s by Thursday for northern parts of the coastal counties. Near the beach, temperatures will likely bottom out around 60.
And even better news, autumn air is expected to hang around through the weekend.
The low-pressure area is expected to stall over the Southeast, keeping skies clear and temperatures cool. Friday's high temperatures should only reach the low 80s.
After a much hotter-than-normal September, this cold front will bring a few days of temperatures 5 to 10 degrees cooler than average, the weather service said.
Eye on the tropics
Some potentially not so good news lies in the Atlantic Ocean.
A broad area of low pressure labeled Invest 97 is heading toward the Caribbean Sea. It’s expected to become a tropical depression in the next day or so, the National Hurricane Center advises.
As of 8 p.m. Monday it had an 80 percent chance of formation through 48 hours and a 90 percent chance of formation over five days.
It is still too early to speculate on where the storm will end up and how strong it will be. Once it becomes more developed, the forecast models will be better able to predict its movement. Many of the forecast tracks have the storm taking a northern turn up the Eastern seaboard, but some show it moving across the Caribbean toward the Gulf of Mexico. But again, it’s too early to tell.
Sun Herald will update this story as newer forecast data is available.
