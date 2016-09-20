Tropical Storm Lisa forms in Atlantic

Tropical Storm Lisa has formed in the Atlantic Ocean, joining Tropical Storm Karl and the remnants of Tropical Storm Julia.
Luckily, neither of the developing storms have much chance of affecting the United States. But two more tropical waves are in line to swirl off the coast of Africa, and more definitive information on their path will come next week.
As Julia dissipates and continues to dump rain along the East Coast, Karl is next in line and nearing the Caribbean Ocean. The National Hurricane Center predicts the storm will strengthen into a hurricane by the time it hits Bermuda this weekend. It’s expected to keep moving northwest toward the U.S., but veer back east Friday or Saturday and die down after the weekend.
Tropical Storm Lisa is moving slower, and is predicted to slowly move mostly north into the middle of the Atlantic by Sunday. It is not expected to come anywhere close to land.
The official hurricane season ends Nov. 30.
