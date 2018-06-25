Mississippi Democrats choosing Senate challenger to Wicker

Mississippi Democrats are choosing between a party stalwart and a newcomer in Tuesday's runoff for nomination to the U.S. Senate.
Either state House minority leader David Baria or venture capitalist Howard Sherman will face incumbent U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker in November's general election.
The Reform Party's Shawn O'Hara and Libertarian Danny Bedwell are also running.
Sherman and Baria finished first and second in a six-candidate June 5 primary. Sherman was endorsed by third-place finisher state Rep. Omeria Scott. Many other officials back Baria, including Mississippi's only Democratic member of Congress, U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson. They question Sherman's Democratic credentials because he donated to Wicker and voted Republican in California.
Baria says he'll advocate for education, health care and transportation. Sherman says he'll bring a business-focused approach to Mississippi's problems.
