Police: Would-be robber dies after shootout with store clerk

Police in Mississippi say a man who tried to rob a convenience store at gunpoint died after exchanging gunfire with a clerk.
McComb police Detective Shannon Sullivan tells the Enterprise-Journal that a male clerk opened fire on 21-year-old Saveyon Raheam Harvey as Harvey held a female cashier at gunpoint Monday night. The two exchanged gunshots as Harvey ran through the door.
Sullivan says a driver saw Harvey fall on the road, and blocked traffic until police arrived. Harvey was pronounced dead at the scene.
An investigation continues.
