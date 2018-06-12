Jumping, fishing off bridges carries $500 fine in parish

Thrill-seekers will have to stay away from Louisiana parish's bridges if they want to avoid a $500 fine.
The Natchez Democrat reports that the Concordia Parish Police Jury voted Monday to attach the fine to an ordinance that bans jumping and fishing from parish bridges. The fine will pertain to juveniles and adults, alike.
Jury President Jimmy Wilkinson said the parish's sheriff had told him that deputies had no way to enforce the standing law. The sheriff's office reported receiving numerous calls about youth in Monterey jumping from a bridge.
