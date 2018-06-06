Max Baria, 10, watches as his father, State Rep. David Baria, votes on Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at the Hancock County Library in Bay St. Louis, Miss. Baria is running in the Democratic primary for Republican U.S. Senator Roger Wicker's seat.
Mississippi

Mississippi runoffs: 1 could be polite, the other combative

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS Associated Press

June 06, 2018 04:13 PM

JACKSON, Miss.

Mississippi could see two contrasts in campaign styles before the June 26 party primary runoffs for federal offices.

The Republican runoff between Michael Guest and Whit Hughes in the 3rd Congressional District could reflect what the six-person primary offered the past three months — a polite discussion with candidates agreeing on most big issues.

The Democratic runoff in a U.S. Senate race already has a sharper tone.

Howard Sherman and David Baria emerged as the top candidates in the six-person Democratic primary for a Republican-held seat.

Baria grew up on the Mississippi Gulf Coast and is a third-term state lawmaker. Late Tuesday, he dismissed Sherman as a "California Republican."

Sherman grew up on Los Angeles and lives near Meridian, Mississippi, where his wife, actress Sela Ward, was raised.

