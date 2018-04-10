Trying to pass a drug test? Mississippi and other states are trying to ban the new go-to trick

As part of a routine drug test, AdamRandall handed a vial of yellow liquid to a probation officer.
Although it looked like a urine samplefrom the 31-year-old - who was required to submit to testing after aprevious conviction - authorities in Queensbury, New York, say it wasnot. They allege that Randall turned over a synthetic liquid he hadsneaked into the probation office via a bottle stuffed into hispants, a substance so in demand that states are now taking steps toban it: fake pee.
With the nation's opioid crisis raging,rates of cocaine and methamphetamine abuse soaring and recreationalmarijuana use becoming legal in nine states and the District ofColumbia, the concern about clean drug tests, too, has increased.While people have long tried to cheat drug exams with an array ofcreative methods - such as providing other people's urine, attemptingto flush their systems with gallons of water or using herbal remedies- authorities say synthetic urine has become the new go-to trick.
So much so that states are enactinglaws to ban the sale of fake urine, which retails for about $17 to$40 in head shops, truck stops and on the Internet, and is easy topurchase. The substance - made from chemicals and, some claim, uricacid - goes by names including "Monkey Whizz" and "UPass."Authorities say the products give drug users a way to sidestepscreening exams administered by police, courts and employers forsafety and security.
Laws making it illegal to sell or usesynthetic urine or cheat on a drug test are on the books in at least18 states, according to the National Conference of StateLegislatures. Indiana and New Hampshire banned synthetic urine lastyear. Bills to do so were introduced this year in Missouri andMississippi.
Mississippi's bill was dubbed the"Urine Trouble Act," drawing snickers and groans in theState House. But its sponsors and others said that the jokey namebelies a real problem: Truck drivers, people who operate heavymachinery and others can use the synthetic liquid to easily thwart adrug test, potentially creating public risks.
"Our employers are reporting to usa concern that more and more of their employees are using synthetichuman urine to cheat on a drug test," said Dan Gibson, executivedirector of the Mississippi Association of Self-Insurers, which haslobbied for the bill.
Mississippi state Rep. Willie Bailey,D, speaking at a hearing in Jackson, held a bottle of fake urine thatcame with instructions suggesting that users could microwave it toachieve body temperature. He said the substance has been a "hotseller" in truck stops statewide.
"They can't keep it in stock,"he said.
The bill passed the Mississippi Housebut died in the Senate. Gibson said his members were troubled thatthe legislation failed; the association plans to lobby for anothereffort next year.
"Maybe we'll call it 'urinetrouble again,' " Gibson said.
David Powell, executive director of theIndiana Prosecuting Attorneys Council, has heard numerous accounts ofpeople on probation getting caught with fake urine. They often try toslip it into cups while in the bathroom, where they are supposed tobe providing urine samples.
"People can basically use it toavoid consequence with their employers and probation officers,"Powell said. "There's just no other legitimate purpose for it."
Companies nationwide have reportedhaving trouble finding workers who can pass drug tests. The FederalReserve reported in a "beige book" survey of economicactivity last year that manufacturers have had difficulty hiringexperienced or qualified employees, "with some citingcandidates' inability to pass drug tests or to consistently report towork."
And when people see their livelihood orability to stay out of jail as being dependent on passing a drugtest, it can create a strong motivation to cheat on it.
"If it's your job or you're goingto probation or you're going to lose your kids, a lot of those folkswill do anything to pass a drug test," Powell said.
Randall was required to take a drugtest as a condition of his probation. Police said the probationofficer saw Randall holding a bottle of yellow liquid that he droppedinto his underwear. Randall denied doing so, but police said heeventually turned the bottle over to the probation officer. Randallpleaded guilty to charges of tampering with physical evidence, afelony; his lawyer declined to comment on the case.
In some states, laws regarding fakeurine have been spurred by tragedy.
Judy Tilton walked into her 21-year-oldson's room in 2015 and found him dead of a fentanyl overdose. Sethwas cold to the touch, still sitting upright on his bed, a needle inhis arm and a cellphone in his hand. He had been texting his drugdealer.
Overwhelmed with shock and grief,Tilton cleaned the room a few days later and stumbled upon anunopened bottle of synthetic urine, something that she didn't evenknow existed.
"It just made me think and go,'Who else is using this?' " she said. "It could be a busdriver, it could be an aircraft pilot, a trucker driving down theroad. They're endangering everybody."
Tilton, of New Hampshire, lobbiedlegislators to ban fake urine. She testified at the State House,showing lawmakers the box that she found in Seth's room.
The U.S. Supreme Court first upheld theright to test for drugs in the workplace in 1989, and most of thosetests now are conducted using urine samples. The federal governmentis looking at standardizing tests that use hair and saliva.
Barry Sample, director of science andtechnology for the Employer Solutions business of Quest Diagnostics,suggests that employers should rotate hair, saliva and urine tests tocreate an element of surprise for applicants and to make the optionsfor possible cheats, such as fake urine, less useful.
But hair testing has been challenged incourt, including by a group of black Boston Police officers who claimit is discriminatory because the texture of African-American hairmakes it more likely to yield false positives.
Most specimens undergo what is known asa five-panel test, during which it is screened for amphetamines,cocaine, marijuana, PCP and opioids.
The Substance Abuse and Mental HealthServices Administration added a sixth - ecstasy - to the testadministered to safety-sensitive workers. The agency approved testingfederal workers for four prescription painkillers OxyContin,Vicodin, Percocet and Dilaudid - last year, along with tests forheroin metabolites.
But urine testing remains the mainmethod of detecting drugs in the body, and its private nature can beproblematic.
"Urine tests are not observed,"Sample said. "It does afford those who want to cheat theopportunity to try to subvert the testing process."
The Washington Post's Alice Critescontributed to this report.
Comments