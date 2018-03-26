Mississippi

Mississippi corrections officer charged in fight with wife

The Associated Press

March 26, 2018 05:35 AM

BILOXI, Miss.

Authorities say a corrections officer in Mississippi has been arrested after an altercation with his wife last week.

The Sun Herald reported Saturday that Hancock County Sheriff's Office Cmdr. Jeremy Skinner said in a news release that Sgt. Cody Moak was arrested on a charge of aggravated domestic violence. Authorities tell WLOX-TV that Thursday evening's altercation between Moak and his wife is under investigation.

Skinner said Moak has been placed on unpaid leave from the sheriff's office. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.

