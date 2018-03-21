GOP worried about Mississippi governor’s choice to replace Thad Cochran in the Senate

From right to left, Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney, Agriculture Commissioner Cindy Hyde-Smith, State Auditor Stacey Pickering, State Treasurer Lynn Fitch, Attorney General Jim Hood and Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann laugh at a joke prior to each reciting the oath of office given by Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice William Waller Jr., Thursday, Jan. 5, 2012 at the Capitol in Jackson. Gov. Phil Bryant of Mississippi has told associates he intends to appoint Hyde-Smith to fill the seat Sen. Thad Cochran is vacating next month, alarming senior Republicans who believe it could create a messy special election and an opening for Democrats. Rogelio V. Solis AP file