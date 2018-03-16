Why a Florida sheriff is trolling (and arresting) spring breakers from Mississippi colleges

It’s spring break for many of the colleges across the South and that means thousands of students have made their annual trek to Florida.
Fort Walton Beach is one of the top destinations for spring breakers and it’s often the scene of some raucous partying this time of year. That translates to a heavy burden for the Walton County Sheriff’s Office due to alcohol-related arrests.
The sheriff’s department also happens to be active on social media, including a Twitter account that features 9,494 followers.
On Thursday, the WCSO held a question-and-answer session on Twitter with sheriff Michael Adkinson Jr. You can also find posts on the Twitter account that include surveillance footage of burglaries and a funny tweet celebrating an accomplishment by the department’s K9 team.
"I did something cool." - K9 Kayne— Walton Co. Sheriff (@WCSOFL) March 13, 2018
K9 Kayne & Sergeant Kristin Pond earn No. 2 in Region 1 in Narcotics Detection at #USPCA K9 Trials in @SRSheriffFL. #LIVEPD @OfficialLivePD @weartv @WJHG_TV @WMBBTV @NationalSheriff
READ MORE HERE: https://t.co/zZzoahSpOy pic.twitter.com/p6tJTpXi2W
However, the tweets that have drawn the most buzz this week are those that list a ranking of colleges according to how many of their students have been arrested for underage drinking.
At the moment, it’s not looking good for Mississippi’s two largest colleges.
The updated #SpringBreak numbers are in. WCSO has a #ZEROTOLERANCE policy for underage drinking. This isn’t Monopoly. There is no get out of jail free card. #SB2018 #SB2K18— Walton Co. Sheriff (@WCSOFL) March 15, 2018
Mississippi State - 12
Ole Miss - 8
Texas A&M - 6
Georgia Southern - 6
University of Tennessee - 6 pic.twitter.com/03Ofuzo4Yw
The sheriff’s office tweeted out the latest numbers on Thursday with Mississippi State checking in at No. 1 with 12 arrests and Ole Miss following in second place with eight.
There’s a three-way tie for third place with Texas A&M, Georgia Southern and Tennessee all having six underage students arrested.
The WCSO account followed up that tweet with another that tagged police departments at four of the schools, trolling them with an image of Michael Scott of “The Office” with a pained look on his face.
Yikes @OxfordPolice @CSTXPolice @msstatepd @UTPolice pic.twitter.com/GR06YBM3XN— Walton Co. Sheriff (@WCSOFL) March 15, 2018
Patrick Magee: 228-896-2333, @Patrick_Magee
