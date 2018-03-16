A lifeguard looks over a sea of spring breakers on March 5, 2018 in Fort Lauderdale Beach as Spring Break gets under way in earnest. Florida beach towns are rife with visitors, some of whom are under age.
Mississippi

Why a Florida sheriff is trolling (and arresting) spring breakers from Mississippi colleges

By Patrick Magee

pmagee@sunherald.com

March 16, 2018 12:43 PM

It’s spring break for many of the colleges across the South and that means thousands of students have made their annual trek to Florida.

Fort Walton Beach is one of the top destinations for spring breakers and it’s often the scene of some raucous partying this time of year. That translates to a heavy burden for the Walton County Sheriff’s Office due to alcohol-related arrests.

The sheriff’s department also happens to be active on social media, including a Twitter account that features 9,494 followers.

On Thursday, the WCSO held a question-and-answer session on Twitter with sheriff Michael Adkinson Jr. You can also find posts on the Twitter account that include surveillance footage of burglaries and a funny tweet celebrating an accomplishment by the department’s K9 team.

However, the tweets that have drawn the most buzz this week are those that list a ranking of colleges according to how many of their students have been arrested for underage drinking.

At the moment, it’s not looking good for Mississippi’s two largest colleges.

The sheriff’s office tweeted out the latest numbers on Thursday with Mississippi State checking in at No. 1 with 12 arrests and Ole Miss following in second place with eight.

There’s a three-way tie for third place with Texas A&M, Georgia Southern and Tennessee all having six underage students arrested.

The WCSO account followed up that tweet with another that tagged police departments at four of the schools, trolling them with an image of Michael Scott of “The Office” with a pained look on his face.

Patrick Magee: 228-896-2333, @Patrick_Magee

