As Mississippi debates how to fund education, here’s how other states do it

Lawmakers, lobbyists and education and community activists provided a standing room only crowd in the Supreme Courtroom of the new Capitol in Jackson, Miss., as they listen as Rebecca Sibilia, CEO of EdBuild, a New Jersey non-profit education consulting firm, outlines their suggestions for directing more tax dollars into the classroom of public school during a joint meeting of the House and Senate Education and Appropriations committees, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017. Rogelio V. Solis AP file