Mississippi

Dem response: Bryant failed to note Mississippi problems

By EMILY WAGSTER and JEFF AMY Associated Press

January 09, 2018 07:11 PM

UPDATED 9 MINUTES AGO

JACKSON, Miss.

A Democratic lawmaker says Gov. Phil Bryant failed to acknowledge many of Mississippi's problems in the State of the State address.

Republican Bryant gave the speech Tuesday at the Capitol, saying critics are portraying Mississippi in a negative light.

Rep. Jay Hughes of Oxford gave the televised response on behalf of Democrats. He says Mississippi is last in public education, last in mental health care and first in poverty. He also says the state suffers from a "brain drain," with large numbers of college graduates leaving.

While the governor mentioned low unemployment and robust job creation, Hughes says too many communities are stuck with low-paying jobs that don't provide a way out of poverty.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Bus, car wreck closes U.S. 90 in Gulfport

    A wreck between a tour bus and a Saturn at Teagarden and U.S. 90 in Gulfport on Tuesday closed the west bound lanes of 90 while Gulfport police investigated the scene. Gulfport fire department had to extricate the driver of the Saturn, who suffered minor injuries. There were no passengers on the bus.

Bus, car wreck closes U.S. 90 in Gulfport

Bus, car wreck closes U.S. 90 in Gulfport 0:26

Bus, car wreck closes U.S. 90 in Gulfport
She's one of many strippers fighting against proposed regulations at New Orleans clubs 2:25

She's one of many strippers fighting against proposed regulations at New Orleans clubs
How the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources was unraveled 1:58

How the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources was unraveled

View More Video