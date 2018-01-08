Mississippi

Second day of school cancelled as Jackson water woes drag on

The Associated Press

January 08, 2018 07:00 PM

JACKSON, Miss.

Continued water woes in Mississippi's capital city mean public school students will miss another day of school.

The 27,000-student Jackson Public Schools cancelled classes Tuesday as city officials continue to try to fix dozens of leaking water mains that buckled in last week's cold snap. Low pressure means there's not enough water for sanitation or steam heating.

City officials said that as of Monday afternoon they had confirmed 116 broken mains, but had fixed only 51. Another 11 leaks had been reported but not confirmed.

Jackson State University and Millsaps College cancelled on-campus classes this week. Hinds Community College is relocating some classes. State agencies and most businesses are trying to operate normally

Officials say water pressure has improved in parts of the 175,000-resident city. A boil-water order continues.

