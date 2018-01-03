Mississippi

Woman charged in connection to death at faked accident scene

The Associated Press

January 03, 2018 06:41 PM

JACKSON, Miss.

Another person has been arrested in connection with the death of a Mississippi man whose body was found at what authorities say was a phony accident scene.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation announced Wednesday it arrested 42-year-old Stephanie Denise Ward of Clinton. The bureau says Ward was charged with conspiracy, hindering prosecution and accessory after the fact of murder in the death of Roger Lee Scruggs.

The agency listed several other names it says Ward used. It wasn't clear if she had a lawyer.

The body of 44-year-old Scruggs of Brandon was found Dec. 2 under a bridge in Yazoo County near an overturned all-terrain vehicle. But officials told local media detectives believe Scruggs was killed somewhere else.

Two Jackson men also have been arrested in connection with Scruggs' death.

