Bernard Law and the civil rights legacy he squandered by covering up clergy sex abuse

Cardinal Bernard Law at St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City, on April 11, 2005. Law, whose stature as archbishop of Boston and America’s senior Roman Catholic prelate was shattered in a maelstrom of scandal, acrimony and resignation in 2002 after it was revealed that he had protected abusive priests for years, died on Dec. 20, 2017, in Rome. He was 86. Lynsey Addario The New York Times file