Police: Mississippi man shot in stomach during robbery dies

Police say a man shot in the stomach during a robbery in Mississippi has died.
News outlets report Jackson police said in a news release that 21-year-old Sandeep Singh and two others were robbed at gunpoint by a masked man outside their home late Sunday night. Police say the robber took money and cellphones from the victims, and fled on foot, firing shots back at the victims.
Singh died at a hospital Monday. He becomes Jackson's 58th homicide of 2017.
Police are searching for the suspect. The names of the other two robbery victims haven't been released
