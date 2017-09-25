Officials: 4 injured in rollover crash in Mississippi

Officials say a rollover crash on a highway in Mississippi has injured two adults and two children.
News outlets report the victims were riding in a GMC Envoy when it rolled over on Highway 28 near Taylorsville on Saturday.
Jones County Fire Council spokesperson Caleb Worrell says a woman and a child were trapped inside the SUV while a man and an infant were ejected from the vehicle. Firefighters had to assist with the release of the woman and the child, but were able to do so without the use of power tools.
Officials believe all four passengers sustained serious injuries. However, it's unclear if any of the injuries were life-threatening.
Further details have not been released.
