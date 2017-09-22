Homeless man dies after being hit by train in Mississippi

A homeless man has died after he was hit by a train in Pascagoula.
The Mississippi Press reports it happened early Thursday. Capt. Doug Adams with the Pascagoula Police Department says when officers arrived at the scene they confirmed that a man was hit by a CSX train. Adams identified the victim as 43-year-old Jason Vonburg.
Adams says the train's conductor told investigators Vonburg was sitting in the middle of the tracks and never moved as the train approached.
Further investigation showed that Vonburg was homeless and lived in the woods.
