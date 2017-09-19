Mississippi seeks to reinstate conviction in 2004 killings

Mississippi prosecutors are asking the full 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans to reinstate the conviction of a woman in a grisly 2004 double-slaying.
Lisa Jo Chamberlin is white. But she challenged the prosecution's striking of some black candidates from the jury that convicted her in the murders of Linda Heintzelman and Heintzelman's boyfriend, Vernon Hulett.
Last March, a 5th Circuit panel voted 2-1 to grant her a new trial, finding that there was evidence of discrimination against blacks in the selection of Chamberlin's jury. The panel noted precedents holding that defendants can challenge the exclusion of jurors of another race.
The full 15-member appeals court agreed in July to re-hear the case. Arguments were scheduled for Tuesday morning.
The case wound up in federal courts after the Mississippi Supreme Court upheld the conviction. Chamberlin's attorneys said the state court failed to conduct the proper analysis of the exclusion of some black jurors. Prosecutors said the analysis wasn't required in the Chamberlin case.
Fifth Circuit Judges Gregg Costa and Eugene Davis voted in March to grant Chamberlin a new trial. Judge Edith Brown Clement dissented.
Chamberlin had been sentenced to death in the murders of Heintzelman and Hulett — killings that the appeals court described as gruesome "even by the standards of capital cases."
According to the court record, the victims were alleged to have been killed after they argued with Chamberlin and her then-boyfriend, Roger Gillett, at a home they all shared.
Hulett was hit in the head with a hammer and his throat was slashed. Heintzelman was abandoned after being strangled and stabbed. When her assailants returned to find he still breathing, she was suffocated with plastic bags. The bodies were stuffed in a freezer. Hulett's was decapitated.
Comments