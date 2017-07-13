Police: Man shot to death during cookout

Authorities in Mississippi say a shooting at a cookout has killed a man.
The Sun Herald reports that 33-year-old Demetrius Pate died of an apparent gunshot wound on Tuesday night.
Lucedale Police Chief Callum Fairley says an officer was driving by a cookout when he heard a gunshot and began investigating. The officer later approached a white SUV and found Pate lying on the ground. Fairley believes the man was standing outside the vehicle when he was shot.
Authorities want to question 31-year-old Demetrius Spivery about the shooting.
