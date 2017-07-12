2 teens wanted after video shows woman being assaulted

Police in Mississippi are searching for two teenagers accused of kidnapping and assaulting a woman in a live video on Facebook.
The Sun Herald reports authorities are looking for 19-year-old Haleigh Alexis Hudson and a 17-year-old boy wanted on felony kidnapping charges. Hudson also faces a sexual assault charge. The Associated Press doesn't generally identify juveniles accused of crimes.
Gulfport police Chief Leonard Papania says officers responded late Tuesday to an assault report and learned a 23-year-old woman was sexually and physically assaulted while being recorded. He says the younger suspect is accused of filming the video at Hudson's home.
Papania says more arrests are expected.
The chief says the video was removed from Facebook but a copy was reposted Wednesday morning and had received about 48,000 views.
