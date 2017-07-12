In this Monday, July 10, 2017 frame from video, smoke and flames rise from a military plane that crashed in a farm field, in Itta Bena, Miss., killing several.
Mississippi

July 12, 2017 8:59 AM

The Latest: Sheriff: Crash cleanup to take at least a week

The Associated Press
ITTA BENA, Miss.

The Latest on the deadly military plane crash in Mississippi (all times local):

8:45 a.m.

Leflore County Sheriff Ricky Banks says federal and local officials are still searching through the soybean fields in rural Mississippi after a military plane crashed, killing 16 people. He said Wednesday that debris from the KC-130 is scattered over 2 to 3 miles and that it likely will take between five and six days to clean up.

Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant said in a statement Tuesday on Twitter that law enforcement authorities have received reports that items are being taken from the crash site. The governor asks people to stay away and turn debris over to authorities.

Bryant warned that anyone taking something could be prosecuted.

Banks said people have stopped picking up the debris after the governor's warning.

___

3:17 a.m.

Federal and local officials are combing Mississippi soybean fields for clues in a military plane crash that killed 15 Marines and a Navy sailor.

Debris was scattered for miles across the flat countryside Tuesday. The disaster Monday afternoon was the deadliest Marine crash anywhere in the world in more than a decade.

The Marine Corps says six of the Marines and the sailor were from an elite Marine Raider battalion at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. The special forces members and their equipment were headed for pre-deployment training in Yuma, Arizona.

The plane was based at Stewart Air National Guard Base in Newburgh, New York, and officials said some of those killed were from the base.

Military officials continued to withhold the names of the dead, saying they were notifying family members.

