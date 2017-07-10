Mississippi woman dies in early morning house fire

An early morning fire at a Mississippi home has killed a woman and injured her husband.
News outlets report 58-year-old Annie Ellis Stinson was pronounced dead shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday. Yazoo County Coroner Ricky L. Shivers says Stinson was found dead in the bedroom of her Yazoo City home and her body was taken to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy.
Stinson's husband was rescued by firefighters and taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center with cuts and burns.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
