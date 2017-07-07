Mississippi

July 07, 2017 1:32 AM

Mississippi nurse practitioner arrested in opioid case

The Associated Press
JACKSON, Miss.

A 59-year-old Pike County nurse practitioner has been arrested in a continuing crackdown on opioid abuse.

The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics arrested Susan Duncan, of Summit, on a charge of possession of more than 2,500 dosages of Tramadol 50 mg tablets. MBN Director John Dowdy says the drug is an opiate used typically in the treatment of patients suffering from severe chronic pain.

He said in a news release Thursday that agents seized 6,000 dosages of the substance from Duncan along with a hand gun.

Duncan is being held at the Pike County Jail. Bond had not been set and it was unknown if she has an attorney.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

God spoke to him in a dream, telling him to help the homeless

God spoke to him in a dream, telling him to help the homeless 3:04

God spoke to him in a dream, telling him to help the homeless
Man fatally shot in Biloxi 1:06

Man fatally shot in Biloxi
Trump calls on NATO to boost defense: 2:30

Trump calls on NATO to boost defense: "We must stand united"

View More Video