Mississippi inmate killed in Lucedale

A state inmate has been killed while working on a garbage truck in Lucedale.
The Mississippi Department of Corrections says 42-year-old Robert Prine was one of two state inmates standing at the back of the stopped garbage truck when he was fatally injured by another vehicle.
The other inmate was treated at a local hospital and released back to custody.
The accident occurred at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
Prine was serving 10 years for grand larceny and nonresidential burglary in Marion County. He was housed at the George County Community Work Center and assigned to work with the George County Solid Waste Garbage Division.
The inmate work crew is suspended pending an investigation.
